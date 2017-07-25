× Crime Commission wants to know what Virginians think about marijuana

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Crime Commission want to know what Virginians think about marijuana. The Crime Commission is currently studying the topic of decriminalization of simple possession of marijuana and they are asking for feedback from Virginians interested in the topic.

“Crime Commission staff values information and insight from parties and stakeholders with an interest in this topic. However, due to the level of interest in this particular study, staff will be unable to meet individually with everyone,” the department said in a news release.

The Crime Commission is asking Virginians who would like their voice heard on the issue to send them written comments and any other materials relevant to the study.

You can email that information to vsccinfo@vscc.virginia.gov or via postal mail to their office (Patrick Henry Building, 1111 East Broad Street, Suite B036, Richmond, Virginia 23219) by 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2017.

The findings from the study will be presented at the October 5, 2017 Crime Commission meeting. The meeting is open to the public, but the Location is to be determined and will be announced later in the fall.