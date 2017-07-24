Virginians collect medical supplies to send to Venezuela

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Venezuelan-Americans living in Central Virginia have come together to collect medical supplies to send back to Venezuela.

For years, Venezuelans have been dealing with medicine shortages that have become severe as the country deals with a crippling economic crisis.

Richmond-area volunteers collected medicine and medical supplies for the group Humanitarian Aid for Venezuela.

Leaders of the charity will pick up donations along the East Coast this week, stopping in Richmond on Tuesday.

Sunday, volunteers sorted and packed the donations. All items will be distributed to charities in Venezuela.