Former elite Chesterfield cheerleader found dead in hotel room

DECATUR, Ala. — Former Manchester High School student and elite Chesterfield cheerleader Tiara Cole was found dead in an Alabama motel room Saturday morning. Cole, 22, was shot to death, Decatur Police told WHNT.

“After speaking with the victim’s family the Decatur Police Department Detectives determined that Ms. Cole had traveled to Decatur with a male companion,” Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said.

That companion, identified as 25-year-old Carey Davis Junior, was later arrested in Georgia while driving Cole’s car.

He was held on a murder charge, WHNT reported.

Both Cole and Davis lived in Georgia.

Before moving to Georgia with her mom, Cole was known in Chesterfield as an elite, competitive cheerleader.

Former coach Mike Blaylock said from the beginning, Tiara stood out from the pack. He first met Tiara when he opened FAME All Stars cheer school 11 years ago.

“She was a level 5 [the highest skill level] from the day she walked into the door,” Blaylock recalled. “She was elite athlete.”

Blaylock was with other FAME coaches over the weekend when they found out about Cole’s death.

“It’s disappointing and sad in so many ways,” he said. “When someone chooses to extinguish someone else’s life… careless.”

This is a developing story.

Laura French is speaking with those who knew Cole. Watch her reports beginning on CBS 6 News at 5. Email news tips and photos here.