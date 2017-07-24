Market Correction: What you need to know

State Troopers shoot woman who would not put down her gun
Posted 11:28 am, July 24, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Whether you’re an involved investor or hold stock shares in a retirement account, what happens on wall street can affect you. From the 2008 recession to the recent stock market rally , we’ve seen how quickly things can change. and that can affect your bottom line. Richmond-based financial expert JB Bryan was back on the show with us to talk about “Market Correction”.  JB Bryan offers free money seminars every Wednesday at noon and every Sunday at 3pm for business owners. Pre-registration is required, you can find more information at http://www.jbbryan.com.