Thieves drive up to Lowe’s, ride off with $3,000 lawn mowers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people worked together to steal two utility trailers and two riding mowers from a Lowe’s home improvement store in Chesterfield.

“Just prior to 3 a.m., surveillance footage captured a dark-colored SUV being used in the theft of the first trailer and mower. Just after 4 a.m. that same morning, a red pickup was used to steal a second set,” a Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers spokesperson said about the July 16 crime. “In both cases, the suspects cut security cables from the trailers and the mowers.”

Police described the stolen mowers as Hustler brand, Raptor model, 52-inch, zero-turn mowers. Reach mower was valued at $3,000.

They were stolen from the the Lowe’s, near Chesterfield Towne Center, located at 1512 Koger Center Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.