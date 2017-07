RICHMOND, Va. – Monday, July 24th – Saturday, July 29th is Tech Week in RVA. All week long, tech enthusiasts will meet with some of the top technology companies in the region. Robby Demeria, Executive Director of “RVA Tech” filled us in on the details. RVA TECH Jam is presented by the Richmond Technology Council. For a complete calendar of events, visit www.rvatechjam.com.