Midlothian native dies from injuries after being struck by car in NYC

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old Midlothian man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a car in New York City on the night of Monday, July 17.

Frederick Swope, a Midlothian High School graduate, was critically injured after he crossed the street in Manhattan. Swope was crossing 22nd St., around 10:30 p.m., Monday when a 2013 Honda struck into him in the left lane.

The Midlothian native was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Polices sources told the New York Daily News that Swope suffered a massive head wound and a fractured right arm.

He succumbed to those injuries Monday, according to family friends.

Swope was a student at Baruch College in New York City. He was also a summer intern at North Western Mutual, according to his LinkedIn page.

No charges have been filed against the driver in the accident, who remained at the scene.

CBS 6 reporter Tracy Sears will have more on his life from close friends on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.