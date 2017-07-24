CBS 6 helps family rebuild after husband suffers life-changing stroke

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Petersburg murder
Posted 10:13 pm, July 24, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:47PM, July 24, 2017

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Dudley Matthews has been a custodian at South Elementary school in Prince George for nearly 28 years.

Everything changed in May, when Dudley suffered a stroke and lost some mobility, including the use of his right side.

Jo Matthews, Dudley’s wife, said her husband recently returned home and is now in rehab.

Dudley Matthews

CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit paid a visit to Jo to see how CBS 6 could help the family get back on their feet. Jo told CBS 6 that the bathtub needed to be re-done to cater to Dudley’s lack of mobility.

Hipolit, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, surprised the family with a gift card to go towards bathroom renovations.

Jo Matthews

“We wanted to help out just a little bit. We wanted to give you this gift card for $150, so you can put that towards whatever you need done in the bathroom to help him in the shower.”

“I appreciate it. Thank you very much,” said Jo. “Every little bit helps.”