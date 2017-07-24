Atlee Junior Softball is headed to their World Series

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Petersburg murder
Posted 8:31 pm, July 24, 2017

Hanover, Va. – The Atlee Junior Softball All Stars are headed to their league’s World Series later this week after storming through their Southeast Regional this past weekend in North Carolina.

They went 3-0, beating their opponents by a combined score of 29-1 and will now head to Kirkland, Washington for this weekend’s World Series which will feature teams representing Asia, Pacific, Central, and Canada among others.

These girls have won 4 state championships over the last five years, beginning when some of them were only 9 years old.

Their Southeast journey began defeating Tennessee 20-1, when they captured the lead in the first inning. They continued the winning streak against Florida, 2-0, when Leslie Currie held Florida to only five hits.

Finally, despite multiple rain delays, Atlee overcame West Virginia in a 7-0 victory. Leslie Currie held West Virginia to only six hits and going 3 for 3 at the plate, for a run and 3 RBIs. Reagan Hill was 2 for 2 at the plate scoring 2 runs. Kelly Ayer, Julia Mardigian and Jessica Russell were all 2 for 4, each with an RBI. Ayer and Mardigian each scored two runs.

Atlee Little League has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with some expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/atlee-little-league-allstars-2017