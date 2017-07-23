Neighbor heard hysterical screaming during Northside triple stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A neighbor said he a heard a woman screaming hysterically during a triple stabbing that left one woman dead and two others hospitalized at on Richmond's Northside late Saturday night.

Officers were called to a duplex in the 3300 block of North Avenue just before midnight for a report of an argument and persons stabbed just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man and three women suffering from stab wounds.

Authorities said 50-year-old Vivian L. Robinson died at the scene.

Paramedics transported the other two victims to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Close friends said the other women stabbed were Robinson's sister and daughter.

Family members said her daughter was released from the hospital, but that her sister is still being treated for injuries that were called not life-threatening.

Robinson is survived by her three children and multiple grandchildren, family members said.

Neighbor heard screaming

"It was like right in front of the house," neighbor Randy Kern said. "We heard this woman screaming hysterically for like 10 minutes."

Kern has lived in his home off North Avenue at Brookland Park for about a year.

"I was right inside watching TV and just see all these cop lights and ambulance lights. And they stopped right here and that's when I came outside to check what was going on," he said.

Kern said what happened early Sunday morning left him shaken.

"Last night was definitely surprising even though we see a lot of crime here."

Other neighbors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said much of the crime in the area comes from a few homes in the neighborhood, which they said are owned by the same person.

They said some of the people who live in those homes partake in criminal activity and cause problems.

Police called the incident a death investigation. Detectives said they are not looking for any suspects or anyone else involved.

Officials said they are consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to determine possible charges.

Robinson's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.