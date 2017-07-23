Police investigating fatal shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating the city of Petersburg’s 7th homicide after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 2700 block of South Crater Road just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Samuel A. Gee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gee was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are continuing to search for evidence and are speaking to all witnesses that were present during the shooting.

They are encouraging anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.