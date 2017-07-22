Police capture Albemarle escaped inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- Police have captured an inmate who escaped police custody and sparked a manhunt in Albemarle County Friday night.

Matthew Michael Carver was captured without incident by the Albemarle County Police Department around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Carver had escaped law enforcement custody while being transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening.

The incident happened at Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive. Police say Carver was being transported in a Louisa County Sheriff's Office patrol car for a probation violation when he kicked out the rear window of the car and escaped as it was moving.

Carver was facing nine felonies, including five breaking and enterings, two abductions, and two thefts of automobiles, before the incident and could face additional charges in relation to his escape.

Police will release more information once it becomes available.

Stay with CBS 6 for updates on this story.