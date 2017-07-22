Missing, endangered Henrico man likely driving red Toyota Corolla

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Henrico man who is considered endangered.

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said 46-year-old Kevin William Cannelli was last seen on Tuesday, July 18.

Cannelli is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, gray shorts and a baseball cap.

Police said Cannelli is likely driving a red 2009 Toyota Corolla with Virginia license tags VMN-4087.

Police did not elaborate as to why Cannelli is considered endangered.

If you have seen Cannelli or have information that could help police, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!