Young Chesterfield boy seriously injured after off-road vehicle overturns

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A child is in the hospital with severe injuries after police say an off-road utility vehicle overturned and ended up on top of him.

"We're just going to be praying that everything will work out for the family and that young kid,” said Pastor Kevin Meade, our Daily Bread Church.

Our Daily Bread Church is just two doors down from where the accident happened Thurday, in the 8800 block of Baldwin Creek Road, about a mile from Hull Street Road.

"The worship team was rehearsing and they finished up at 8:15,” Meade said.

A few minutes later Pastor Meade walks out to leave and saw a commotion.

“I noticed there was a fire truck and a police car in this driveway here, so when I left out I just stopped and asked the police officer was everything okay, and he said they were still trying to figure out what was going on at the time,” he said.

Chesterfield County Police said the juvenile was in an off road utility vehicle that overturned and landed on the young boy.

An ambulance took the young boy to Cosby High School, where med-flight was waiting to take him here to VCU Medical Center. CBS 6 was told the boy is in serious condition.

"It's just sad for something like that to happen so you know the church, we'll definitely be praying for the family,” Meade said.