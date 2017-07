Matthew is the youngest student ever to be accepted into the VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band. The child prodigy made a return visit to our LIVE show and performed two classic jazz pieces, accompanied by musicians , George Maddox, Christopher O’Leary and Andrew Russell, just for us. For more information you can visit http://arts.vcu.edu/music/pre-college-programs/greater-richmond-high-school-jazz-band/