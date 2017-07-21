RICHMOND, Va. – We first met rising seventh grader and talented Drummer Matthew Woodhouse a few months ago when he performed on our LIVE show. Matthew is the youngest student ever to be accepted into the VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band. The child prodigy made a return visit to our LIVE show and performed two classic jazz pieces, accompanied by musicians , George Maddox, Christopher O’Leary and Andrew Russell, just for us. For more information you can visit http://arts.vcu.edu/music/pre-college-programs/greater-richmond-high-school-jazz-band/