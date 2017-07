Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you notice a flower in Nikki-Dee's hair Friday morning? It's part of her new "Flower Crown Friday" tradition. A tradition inspired by her time at Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds on Strawberry Street in Richmond.

In her Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me series, she answered phones, worked with customers, and made a birthday floral arrangement. The key to arranging, she learned, was to layer and crisscross the stems.