Man fighting for his life after shooting on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times on Richmond’s Northside Friday evening.

Police said around 8:47 p.m. they received multiple calls for a shooting at the intersection of North and Norwood Avenues. When officers arrived to the scene, they located an adult male shot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.