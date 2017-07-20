Suspect wanted in wallet theft at Fan restaurant

Robber barges into jewelry store and grabs cash
Posted 4:50 pm, July 20, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in a wallet theft at a restaurant located in the city’s Fan neighborhood.

Investigators said the theft happened sometime between the hours of 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at Helen’s restaurant located at 2527 W. Main Street.

Later that morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., surveillance video shows the suspect using a stolen card at 3rd Street Diner located at 218 E. Main Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion who is in his early 20’s with dark hair and a full beard.

He was seen wearing a medium-colored backwards baseball cap with a dark strap and a light-colored T-shirt at the time of the crime.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.