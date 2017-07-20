McCain tweets his thanks for support, says he’ll ‘be back soon’

Sen. John McCain tweeted his thanks to his supporters Thursday morning following news of his cancer diagnosis.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” McCain tweeted.

News of the senator’s brain cancer broke Wednesday night after lab tests from his surgery Friday confirmed the presence of glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive tumor that forms in the tissue of the brain and spinal cord.

The Arizona senator has received an outpouring of support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, family, friends and political giants.