Man killed crossing West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed crossing West Broad Street in Henrico’s West End.

Julius A. McBride, 54, of Overland Park, Kansas, was killed Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m.

“Henrico Police and Fire responded to West Broad Street near Bethlehem Road for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “A car traveling east on West Broad Street struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross West Broad Street in the 7200 block. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

