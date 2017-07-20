‘Lucky’ dog that survived Hurricane Katrina missing in Chesterfield County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield family is begging for help finding their dog, “Lucky,” who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The animal survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and was rescued when she was just a few weeks old.

Gerry Nix spotted the pup when he was in Mississippi helping relatives whose home was destroyed in the powerful storm.

"She definitely needed somebody," said Nix, remembering the first time he saw the small puppy.

Nix had driven south to lend a hand when heard about an animal rescue group with puppies who needed to be adopted.

"She was really, actually very unique because she was like dark brown [and] different colors. She almost looked like a Calico cat kind of coloring," Nix said.

Once he finished helping his relatives, he headed home to Chesterfield County with the pup.

"The parents wanted to name her Katie, for Katrina, and the kids said, 'We'll name her 'Lucky' because she was lucky that she got rescued,'" Nix explained.

For 12 years, the dog was a member of Nix's family and a favorite in the South Creek neighborhood.

Neighbor Kim Spiers said "Lucky" was a good, quiet dog who "loved to be out in the yard."

Then on July 9, the unthinkable happened. "Lucky" slipped out of her collar and away from the only home she had ever known.

"It didn't seem real at first," Nix admitted.

The family posted flyers on poles and online. They also called all area rescue groups and animal control agencies, but have had no luck finding her.

"I want her back," Nix pleaded.

He noted "Lucky's" health has declined in recent years. She is now deaf and requires medication.

If you have any information about "Lucky," please call your local animal control agency.

