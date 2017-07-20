Get a travel check-up at AAA’s Summer Car Care event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Centers are a great resource for everything you need before heading out on your next Summer trip. Jessica Noll stopped by the Glenside location and got the inside scoop on what to do to get your car Summer ready from Car Care Manager Brent Stegner. Jessica also caught up with Traffic Safety Coordinator Haley Glynn and First Sergeant Steve Hall from the Virginia State Police to learn all about the the new ‘IDrive On The Go’ Program. The program is a simulation for teen drivers that allows them to experience drunk and drugged driving in a controlled setting. Get your car road ready during the AAA Summer Car Care Event on Saturday, July 29th from 9 am to 1 pm. For more information you can call 804-281-7100 or 804-744-1513 or visit them online at http://www.AAA.com/carcare

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID ATLANTIC}