Robber barges into Chesterfield jewelry store, pushes victim and grabs cash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed a jewelry store in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

The crime happened around 9:10 a.m. at Elsa’s Jewelry at 4010 Meadowdale Boulevard.

“Police said the suspect entered the business, pushed the victim to the side and began taking cash,” Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield Police said in a news release. “The victim confronted the suspect, and he again pushed her aside.”

Officials said the suspect, who grabbed an undisclosed amount of money, ran to a black sedan waiting in a nearby parking lot.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 40-45 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a baseball-style cap, a backpack and a bright, reflective construction-type vest.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!