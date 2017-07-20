Deputies rescue 4 children from hot car after mothers arrested for shoplifting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Two women are behind bars accused of leaving four young children, including a newborn, inside a car as they allegedly shoplifted from a Mechanicsville Walmart.

During the arrest, deputies say the women never mentioned they had children outside in the car.

The incident happened around 4:30 Thursday morning at the Walmart Supercenter store on Bell Creek Road, off of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Three Hanover Sheriff's deputies are being credited for rescuing the children, a 1-month-old, 2-year-old, and two 3-year-olds.

Deputies say they believe the children were in the car for more than one hour. At the time of the incident, the temperature in Mechanicsville was 73 degrees.

The mothers, whose names have not been released, have been charged with one felony count of grand larceny and one count of petty larceny. Both women will also face child endangerment charges, which are misdemeanors.

Witness Crystal Jackson said once she noticed to situation, she asked to help because it was so hot and muggy outside.

Jackson commended Hanover Deputies Norman, Crumpler and Sgt. Spain, who bought the children food, water, and gave the infant a bottle.

She said she also bought some formula and diapers to help the children.

“Y'all knew I wasn't gonna leave these kids,” she wrote on Facebook.

Jackson said she deputies also allowed her to contact the children’s family so Child Protective Services wouldn’t take them away.

