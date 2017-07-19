Take the plunge: Ride the ‘InvadR’ at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg unveiled it’s first ever wooden roller coaster ‘InvadR’ back in April, and so far everyone is loving the newest addition! Jessica Noll stopped by the popular theme park to check out what all the buzz was about. Director of Operations Erick Elliott filled Jessica in on the what sets InvadR apart from the other rides at the park. For the price of a single day admission ticket, guests can enjoy unlimited visits to Busch Gardens Williamsburg through September 4th with the Busch Gardens ‘Fun Card.’ For more information you can visit http://www.buschgardens.com/va
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}