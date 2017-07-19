RVA Fit Foodie has The *Power in a bowl

RICHMOND, Va. – Austin Kitchen, AKA ‘RVA Fit Foodie,’ has become a popular fixture on social media for her healthy and easy to create recipes. Austin walked us through the steps on creating her delicious and nutritious Power Bowl featuring quinoa and grilled vegetables. For more information you can visit http://rvafitfoodie.weebly.com/

POWER BOWL RECIPE

A simple summer recipe that will give you the fuel you need to stay energized throughout the week. Cook extras and make bowls for your weekly meal-prep!

Ingredients (serves 4):

•2 large chicken breast

•2 large zucchinis

•4 whole carrots

•1c quinoa

•4 tbs extra virgin olive oil

•salt/pepper to taste

•seasoning of choice

Ingredients for homemade tzatziki sauce:

•8 oz. greek yogurt

•1 clove garlic, peeled and diced

•1/3 red onion, peeled and diced

•1/2 lemon, juiced

•1 cucumber, peeled and diced

Directions for chicken & veggies:

Preheat grill over high heat.

Cook quinoa on kitchen stove according to packaging while other foods are on the grill.

Marinate chicken in 1 tbs olive oil, salt/pepper and favorite seasoning for 15 minutes (greek seasoning for best results).

Wash then slice zucchinis and carrots in half then long ways four times then drizzle with 1 tbs olive oil, salt/pepper and seasoning.

Place marinated chicken directly on the grill and cook, covered on high, 3 minutes. Flip breasts and continue cooking for another 3 minutes.

Once you flip chicken over, place cut veggies directly on the grill at a 45 degree angle or on aluminum foil.

Grill all veggies on each side until they are nicely browned, about 2-3 minutes.

Directions for tzatziki sauce:

1. Blend all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Process until well-combined then transfer to another dish. It’s best to keep this refrigerated for at least 30 minutes before using.