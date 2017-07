Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Richmond Kickers met Swansea City for the second year in a row at City Stadium. Last year, the Kickers beat Swansea. This time around, Swansea picked up a 2-1 over the Kickers in front of over 8,100 fans.

Swansea took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick from Oli McBurnie. The Kickers would even the match in the 70th minute on a goal by Franck Tayou. That tie was broken in the 80th minute when Swansea's Tammy Abraham slipped past the keeper for the game winner.