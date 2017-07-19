× Contamination clean-up underway after bathroom issue at VA hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Clean-up continues at McGuire VA Medical Center after an “isolated plumbing issue” in a first-floor bathroom Monday caused contaminated water to enter a sterile processing area at the hospital.

“All employees from the area were evacuated immediately as safety personnel worked to determine the cause of plumbing issue. Remediation efforts began immediately,”

spokesperson David Hodge. “Crews of remediation professionals and industrial hygienists are working around the clock to clean and restore the area.”

Clean-up and repair is expected to take about three weeks.

“The medical center will have an independent 3rd party industrial hygienist certify the area is safe to resume sterile processing when the clean-up and repair is complete,” Hodge said. “We are contacting Veterans whose procedures may be impacted by this incident and providing appropriate access to surgical care.”

