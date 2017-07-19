Local students get hands-on experience with STEAM activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- ​​School may be out for area students, but dozens of area kids are getting some exciting lessons during a two week camp.

The RVA and Tri Cities communities have come together to sponsor the TRAKD Full Steam Ahead summer camp.

Dr. LaChelle Waller is the founder and executive director of the TRAKD organization. She says the nonprofit kicked off the camp Monday at the Virginia Governor's School for Engineering at L.C. Bird Highs School.

Thirty students from under-served areas are getting hands on experience in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

​​They’ve worked with volunteers from VCU's Chemistry department and School of the Arts.

Wednesday, the kids discovered the chemistry of cooking with the Bon Secours Class A Roll unit.

Other partners of the camp include VSU, Randolph Macon, The Science Museum of Virginia, NASA and the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society.

With the help of local restaurants, the camp also provides breakfast, lunch and an evening snack for the kids.

Dr. Waller says the camp culminates in a huge event on July 28 called STEAM Day. If you want to help the non-profit TRAKD reach its goal to make STEAM day a success, donations are still being accepted at TRAKD.org.