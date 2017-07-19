Intense heatwave on tap for Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After highs in the upper 90s last week, we have seen slightly cooler temperatures over the past few days.

Another dome of intense heat will sit over the Commonwealth through the weekend into early next week.

Highs Wednesday will reach the low and mid 90s.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Many areas will be near 100° Friday through the weekend.

Although very hot, these temperatures will be just shy of records. It hasn't hit 100° in Richmond since June 2015.

When coupled with the muggy weather, the heat index (or feels-like temperature) may be around 110° Friday through Sunday.

A cold front passing through on Monday will bring some slightly cooler weather for the middle of next week. As of now, it looks like we may see a few days in the upper 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: