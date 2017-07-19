× Henrico Police mourn lieutenant’s sudden passing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Henrico County Police Division is mourning the sudden loss of one of their own, after the passing of Lieutenant David K. Craft.

Sources tell CBS 6 that Craft died after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

The division with “great sadness and heavy heart” announced the passing on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The 44-year-old has been a member of the Henrico Police force since January 2000.

“He will be missed greatly by his brothers and sisters in the Police Division,” the post read. “Please keep David, his family and the Henrico County Police Division in your thoughts and prayers as we struggle through a very difficult time.”