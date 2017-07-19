Enjoy a Themed Garden Walk at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to enjoy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s beautiful collection of hydrangeas during the upcoming ‘Themed Garden Walk: Hydrangeas,’ featured in the latest edition of R Home Magazine’s popular ‘Where to Find it Guide.’ Jessica Noll stopped by the garden and enjoyed a sneak preview of the event from Garden Guide and ‘Hydrangea Enthusiast’ Richard Waiton. You can take part in the Hydrangea Garden Walk on Saturday, July 22nd from 9 am to 10:30 am at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. Pre-Registration is required, the walk is FREE for members and $17 for non-members. For more information you can visit http://www.lewisginter.org. You can pick up the latest edition of R Home Magazine on news stands now, or subscribe at http://www.RichmondMagazine.com/Home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}