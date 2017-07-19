Teen girl, among 5 people, hurt in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five victims, including a 17-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a drive-by shooting in Richmond's Whitcomb Court.

When Richmond Police first arrived to Bethel Street at about 2:30 a.m., officers found three males and two females who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

All five shooting victims were sitting on porches hanging out at different apartments when someone in a black jeep opened fire on them.

Medics transported the shooting victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not yet released a motive in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

