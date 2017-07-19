How Angie Miles’ summer reading camp is Building Better Minds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- You may know Angie Miles as a longtime CBS 6 journalist, but did you know Angie also holds a Master’s Degree in reading and education from the University of Virginia? When she's not reporting the news during the summer, you can find her singing and smiling at a Happy Reading Camp session.

"Reading is the solution to everything," Angie said.

Angie and her volunteer counselors provide direct instruction for children, small groups, and classrooms in numerous settings and has coached teachers in effective strategies for the teaching of reading and writing.

“In a world where we just use our thumbs and text constantly, people have fewer opportunities to look eye to eye; to speak out with confidence,” Angie said.

In 2011, HAPPY Reading was approved by the Virginia Department of Education as a provider of supplemental tutoring for students throughout the Commonwealth.

