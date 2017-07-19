× Jammin’ In July

RICHMOND, Va.–

Friday, July 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m at the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center, 2600 Nine Mile Road. This free community event to celebrate the new center and the East End Community. The event will feature live music from The Mighty Joshua Reggae Band, art, food and a neighborhood bike ride with Sports Backers’ Bike Walk RVA. Jammin’ in July was originally the East End Bike Party scheduled for May. The event will have a misting station, and vendors.

Bike Walk RVA is a program of Sports Backers that advocates for comfortable and connected places to bike and walk for people of all ages and abilities. Protected bike lanes, paved shared-use paths, safe intersections, and calm neighborhood streets have been proven to get people biking and walking on a regular basis. For more details on Bike Walk RVA visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/program/bike-walk-rva/ and for the Sarah Garland Jones Center visit https://bonsecours.com/richmond/find-a-facility/sarah-garland-jones-center.