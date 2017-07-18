Virginia man facing 132 years in prison for stealing tires and rims

LEESBURG, Va. – A jury sentenced a Virginia man to 132 years in prison for stealing tires and rims in Loudoun County.

Jason L. Brooks, 38, was found guilty of six counts of grand larceny, six counts of larceny with intent to sell, three counts of destruction of property, and three counts of tampering with an automobile.

After a three-day trial, the jury convicted Brooks and returned a verdict fixing Brooks’ sentence at a total of 132 years in prison, 63 months in jail, and $6,000 in fines.

The charges are in connection with a series of tire and rim thefts that plagued the county last year.

Multiple victims reported that their vehicles had been left sitting on cinder blocks with their tires and rims stolen.

In several instances, police found blue fibers from what appeared to be a moving blanket attached to the blocks, according to a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

He was initially arrested in New Jersey after being stopped while driving a white Ford Explorer.

Police said cinder blocks wrapped in a blue moving blanket, a floor jack, and various tools for removing lug nuts, were discovered inside the vehicle.

Obtained search warrants for Brooks’ storage unit and apartment led to the discovery of personal property belonging to one of the victims, bags of lug nuts, lug nut keys, and business cards for “Jay’s Deals on Wheels.”

Brooks’ prior criminal history includes two felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault, and unlawful imprisonment.

Brooks will be back in court on October 18, 2017 for a final sentencing hearing. Brooks also faces charges on “identical offenses” in New Jersey, Fairfax County, and Prince William County, said the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.