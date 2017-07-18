Sky 6 shows how firefighters attacked Henrico warehouse fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters cut a large hole in the roof of a Henrico warehouse in order to fight a fire Tuesday morning. Sky 6 flew over the Wellborn & Wright warehouse, along the 3800 block of Carolina Avenue, near the Richmond Raceway.

"First units were on scene within five minutes and found thick smoke pushing from the roof on two sides of a warehouse that specializes in woodworking and hardwood floors," Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said. "In spite of the very heavy smoke conditions, firefighters entered the building with hose lines to extinguish the blaze. The fire was deep seated and hard to access, so firefighters went to the roof with saws to cut a large hole to allow the smoke and heat escape and make conditions better for those in the building."

By 6:30 a.m., the fire was marked contained, but shortly thereafter marked under control.

"There were no reported injuries to citizens nor firefighters. Mindful of the high heat and humidity, crews were rotated regularly and provided water and rehab," Capt. Goodman said. "There is no indication of the cause and origin of the fire, and the fire marshal’s office is on scene conducting their investigation now."

Wellborn & Wright provides wood for architects and designers. The company specializes in reclaimed wood flooring and custom hand built furniture.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

