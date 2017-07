‘Dangerous’ fugitive wanted for stalking, sex crimes against a child in Virginia

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. – Police across the country on the lookout for a Brunswick County man, accused of sex crimes against a child and numerous other offenses.

The search for Christopher Demoranville stretches as far north as Rhode Island and west to Illinois. Deputies say he’s hard to track because he’s using multiple burner phones.

He’s wanted in Virginia, for stalking a woman and sex crimes against a teenage girl.

Disturbing images have appeared on social media about those crimes: the small town of Broadnax in Brunswick County is buzzing with word that the wanted man is on the run.

“He has some pending charges in Mecklenburg, adjacent to us for sex crimes with a minor,” said Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts. “He took off and has been terrorizing our victim via social media ever since.”

Roberts says an image of Demoranville holding a gun to his head is the latest in a series of posts that has caught their eye and he’s calling for a quick capture.

“His criminal history, the things he is saying on social media, we are very concerned,” said Roberts. “That’s why we put out descriptors of him and the vehicle he is in. We need all the help we can get to get this guy off the streets.”

Demoranville is wanted in three different jurisdictions. The most serious charge involves sex crimes against a minor in Mecklenburg County. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Demoranville met the teenage girl while he was a delivery driver at a Domino’s pizza restaurant in South Hill.

He’s also wanted for stalking and threatening his ex-fiancée in Brunswick.

“He’s putting out things and threatening her,” said Roberts. “He’s a real nasty guy.”

Demoranville is to be treated as armed and dangerous and he was last seen in a 2008 white GMC Yukon with Virginia tags VFT-1471.

He is described as a bald white male, 5’11’’ tall, and 185 pounds.

If you see Christopher Demoranville call 911 or the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.