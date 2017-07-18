× Arson arrest made after Chesterfield shed and home burn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police arrested and charged a man with allegedly burning a shed and home.

The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded Sunday afternoon, July 16, at 3:56 p.m. to the 6700 block of Madison Street for the report of a shed fire.

Heavy fire was coming from the shed’s roof and crews also reported heavy black smoke conditions coming from the single-story home that was nearly 60-feet from the shed. It took crews approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The homeowner was displaced as a result of the fire in the home, officials said.

Authorities determined that the fires were intentionally set. Their investigation led them to arrest Jeffrey Perdue, 46, of Chesterfield. He was charged him with felony burning of a building, felony burning of an occupied dwelling, and felony threat to burn.

He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail pending a court date in Chesterfield County General District Court.