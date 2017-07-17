Man killed in ‘domestic incident’ inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the Richmond man killed inside his Tanby Road home as 53-year-old Syed K. Haider.

Police called the events leading up to Haider’s death a “domestic incident.”

A shooting call led Richmond Police officers to Haider’s home on Tanby Road, near Chippenham Parkway and Huguenot Road, on July 11.

“Officers arrived and found [Haider], suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died,” a Richmond Police spokesman said.

The Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death, police said.

Police have not yet released information about arrests or suspects in this death investigation.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.