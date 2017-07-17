× Man drowns in James River near Belle Isle

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico man drowned in the James River near Belle Isle Saturday, according to Richmond Police.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Rudy Organiz-Aguilon, of North Laburnum Avenue.

“An officer on Belle Isle was alerted to a male needing assistance in the James River,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Richmond Fire Department River Rescue team responded and located Organiz-Aguilon in the river, brought him to shore and attempted to resuscitate him.”

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Foul play was not suspected in his death.

The drowning happened at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

