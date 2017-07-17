Justice stops selling Just Shine Shimmer Powder amid safety concern

RICHMOND, Va. — Girls’ clothing store Justice responded to a report that its Just Shine Shimmer Powder make-up contained asbestos.

“Justice has a long and strong history of concern for the health and safety of our girls. We are deeply committed to the safety and integrity of our products,” the company posted on Facebook. “Upon receiving an inquiry about the Just Shine Shimmer Powder product (Item number 192307, or SKU number 19052777), we immediately began an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, stopped the sale of this product in our stores and on our website. Our suppliers are required to produce all products in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. If any supplier fails to do so, it is our practice to hold them responsible. We cannot speculate regarding the matter while we investigate.”

A report published by WTVD in Durham, North Carolina indicated the make-up in question contained asbestos when it was tested at Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“In this powder designed for children, they could die an untimely death in their 30s or 40s because of the exposure to asbestos in this product,” lab Director of Research and Analytical Services Sean Fitzgerald told WTVD. “Children should not be allowed to breathe it. If a 10-year-old inhaled this fiber today, when he’s 50 years old, it’s still there.”

