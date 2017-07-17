Help Richmond police find 2 people missing for more than one year

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man and woman who have each been missing for more than a year.

“We are working with our law enforcement partners across the state and the region to bring these individuals home,” Major Crimes Detective William Thompson. “It’s possible they may be in another jurisdiction, even another state. We hope the public may provide any tips or information that may assist us with reuniting Ms. Davis and Mr. Freeman with their families.”

Melanie A. Davis

Melanie A. Davis, 55, was last seen in the 3000 block of Woodrow Avenue on May 28, 2016.

Davis is described as a black female with a medium complexion and brown hair. She is 5’9” in height, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has a tattoo of vines on her lower back and several burn marks on her neck and shoulders.

Lander S. Freeman

Lander S. Freeman, 73, was last seen on June 6, 2016 in the 1500 block of Silver Avenue after leaving his home to walk to Kings Market.

His walking stick was found on the porch of a friend’s home in the 1400 block of Silver Avenue.

He is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has a medium complexion and an injury to one eye.

Freeman was last seen wearing a coat with fur around the hood and “Obama” written on the back, green pants and a black fedora-type hat.

Anyone who sees Melanie A. Davis or Lander S. Freeman or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.