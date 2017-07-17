× City Auditor Umesh Dalal voluntarily resigns after report alleges he bullied employees

RICHMOND, Va. — City Auditor Umesh Dalal voluntarily resigned from his post Monday, according to City Council President Chris Hilbert, who made the announcement after a closed session meeting to discuss the terms of the separation.

Hilbert called the resignation and terms mutually acceptable but confidential.

Dalal has been the Auditor for 11 years.

The decision came after a scathing report commissioned by the council allegedly found high turnover within Dalal’s office, and numerous employees who categorized Dalal as a “bully” running a tough work environment.

CBS 6 has not viewed the report because it has not been made public.

City Attorney Alan Jackson called it a “privileged attorney client communication.”

However, councilwoman Reva Trammel released information to CBS 6 suggesting the report alleges that Dalal has cost the city millions of dollars in cost over runs and turnovers.

She said the report also includes allegations that Dalal lied to his employees and provides privileged information to the media.

Trammel released the information because she is defending Dalal.

She said Dalal has actually saved the city millions of dollars by preventing inept and corrupt city officials from wasting the hard earned taxes the citizens pay for results not promises.

She also said she wanted specific facts that Dalal lied to employees and gives the media privileged information.

