Two shot in Manchester neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in the city’s Manchester neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Harwood Street at 1:17 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located two victims. One had sustained three gunshot wounds while the other had only been shot once.

Both of their injuries were considered to be non-life threatening in nature.

The incident is still under investigation.