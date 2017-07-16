Two escape Colonial Heights house fire

Man shot in chest on Richmond’s Southside
Posted 8:33 am, July 16, 2017

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights firefighters are working to determine what ignited a fire inside a two story home.

The Fire Marshal says crews spotted flames coming from an upstairs window at a home in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue around 6:00 am Sunday Morning.

Two people inside the structure managed to escape.

Paramedics treated one survivor at the scene and transported the other, no word on their condition.

This is a developing story check back here for more updates as they become available.

 