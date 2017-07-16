× Two displaced after Colonial Heights fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS , Va. — Two people are displaced after a fire ignites inside their Colonial Heights home.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from a basement in a home in the 400 block of Cameron Avenue around 9:30 pm Saturday night.

Fire officials say a busted water pipe in the basement kept the flames from spreading until crews arrived, they extinguished the fire 20 minutes later.

There is no word on what started the fire but investigators have ruled the incident “accidental”.