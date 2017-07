× Man fighting for his life after a shooting in Eastern Henrico

HENRICO, Va.— Henrico Police are asking the public for help to catch the gunman they say wounded a man in a weekend shooting.

Officers found the victim wounded in the 400 block of Muncie Road just before 10:30 pm Saturday night.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not announced any arrests, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.