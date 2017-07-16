Dangerous heat and humidity return this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passing south of the state allowed somewhat cooler and less humid air into the region Saturday night into early Sunday.

Highs Sunday through Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is typical for this point of the summer.

Another wave of very hot temperatures will arrive for the middle and end of the week.

After a brief break from the really muggy weather Sunday, it will turn more humid Sunday night into Monday and remain muggy the rest of the week.

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 90s. Highs Thursday into Friday will be in the upper 90s with some isolated areas hitting the triple digits.

When combining the high heat and humidity, the heat index will break 100 on Wednesday and 105 Thursday and Friday. A weak cold front may provide some minor relief at the end of the next weekend.

